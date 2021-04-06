HM Payson & Co. Has $11.80 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2,059.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,417.36. 1,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,272.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,198.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $811.01 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,477 shares of company stock valued at $38,615,664. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

