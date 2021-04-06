HM Payson & Co. Has $14.79 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,609 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 301,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,366,445. The company has a market cap of $242.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

