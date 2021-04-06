HM Payson & Co. Has $18.62 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $18,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,519,000 after buying an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

