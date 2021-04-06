HM Payson & Co. Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $195.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,282. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

