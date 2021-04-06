HM Payson & Co. Has $22.31 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $307.76. The company had a trading volume of 177,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.51 and a 52 week high of $310.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,844 shares of company stock worth $378,865,093. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

