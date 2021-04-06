HM Payson & Co. Has $38.79 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,316,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

TJX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,487. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

