HM Payson & Co. Has $40.93 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $40,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $146.13. 23,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.11. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.