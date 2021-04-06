HM Payson & Co. Has $43.05 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,210. The company has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

