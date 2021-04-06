HM Payson & Co. Has $58.35 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $58,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.75. 29,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $315.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.