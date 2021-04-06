HM Payson & Co. Has $60.59 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $60,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $209.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

