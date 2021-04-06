HM Payson & Co. Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,499. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

