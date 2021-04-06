HM Payson & Co. Has $91.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,224.04. 10,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,073.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,130.94 and a 1 year high of $2,237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,216.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

