HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $31,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

