HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.30. 32,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.93 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

