HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.23. 16,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

