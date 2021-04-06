HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,292 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fiserv by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 420,949 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,008. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.13 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

