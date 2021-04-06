HM Payson & Co. Sells 493 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Teleflex worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.91. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,104. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.49 and its 200-day moving average is $382.05. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.