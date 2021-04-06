HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,111 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,688,758. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

