HM Payson & Co. Sells 9,826 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,522. The firm has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.