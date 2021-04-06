HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of CDW worth $42,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

CDW stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $91.30 and a 12-month high of $172.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

