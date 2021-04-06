HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 390,450 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 169,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,510,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

