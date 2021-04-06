Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.87.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.00. 21,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $220.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average of $197.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

