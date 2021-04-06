HOQU Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $482,073.47 and approximately $11,900.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00058795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00673353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

