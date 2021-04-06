Horizen Price Reaches $63.96 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $63.96 or 0.00109976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $700.01 million and $69.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.03 or 0.00321608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00148748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,945,262 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

