Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $756.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 756.80 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 750.66 ($9.81), with a volume of 96587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.40 ($9.74).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 676.31. The company has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.