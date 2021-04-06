Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $756.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 756.80 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 750.66 ($9.81), with a volume of 96587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.40 ($9.74).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 724.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 676.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

