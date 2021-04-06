Howdoo Reaches Market Cap of $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

