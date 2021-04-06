Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,477 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 178.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.46 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

