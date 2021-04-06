Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,526 shares of company stock worth $23,312,344. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

NYSE PHR opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

