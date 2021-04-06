HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.85 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $136,696.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.32 or 0.99433321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.57 or 0.00482678 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.79 or 0.00832281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00324385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00100956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

