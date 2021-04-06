Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

HUBG stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Hub Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

