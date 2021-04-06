Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):

4/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

3/26/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

3/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.75 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

2/23/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

2/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.55 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

