Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,812. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

