Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.20 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.60. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.51 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,673. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

