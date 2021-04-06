Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.50. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.30.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,673. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

