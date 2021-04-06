Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 244.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 185,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Shares of CG opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

