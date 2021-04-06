Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.62% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AACQ opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Artius Acquisition Inc

