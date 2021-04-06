Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of CFIVU stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

