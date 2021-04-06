Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of TFF Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,106 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,007. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

