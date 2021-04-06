Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 70,333 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,358,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $123.49. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

