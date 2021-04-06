Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 693,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 7.46% of Petra Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

PAIC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

