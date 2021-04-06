Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.74% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPSR. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPSR stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.