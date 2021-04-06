Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,872 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,602. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.