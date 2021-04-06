Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of ITT worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in ITT by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ITT by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

