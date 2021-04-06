Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.28 Million Stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,534 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.80% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOAC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOAC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

