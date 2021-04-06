Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 1,185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of Five Prime Therapeutics worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FPRX stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

