Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.07 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

ICE stock opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

