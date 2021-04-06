Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

