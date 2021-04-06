Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of NCR worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCR opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

