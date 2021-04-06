Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.06 Million in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.33% of Holicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Holicity in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,100,000.

NASDAQ:HOL opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

